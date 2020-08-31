Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Two members of the Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky led Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as Shi’ites, were allegedly killed when they clashed with the police in Kaduna yesterday.

The leader of the group, Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, have been in ‘safe’ custody followed the bloody clash that occurred between the followers of the Zakzaky and men of the Nigerian Army that left scores dead in Zaria in December 2015.

Earlier, there were reports of gunshots around the popular Ahmadu Bello Way by Kano road, apparently as Police made efforts to disperse the protesting IMN members who usually process in their numbers.

The IMN group had protested severally across the country to press home their demand for the release of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat.

But, Kaduna government had since outlawed the group and prohibited all forms of protests or large gathering in the State a few years ago.

Confirming the clash, a leader of IMN who spoke in confidence said two of their members hit by police bullets lost their lives while scores sustained injuries.

Kaduna Police Command was yet to make any official statement on the development as at press time.