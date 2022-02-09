From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Movement For Real Change (MRC), a political group, has described Shehu Sani as the best candidate to succeed governor Nasir El-Rufai in the 2023 Kaduna governorship election.

The group in a press statement signed by the National Coordinator, Abdulganiyu Abdulkarim, said: “We have studied the current development in the state and arrived at a conclusion that Kaduna needs a leader with the requisite experience, camaraderie and passion for overall development.

“The 2023 election is going to be about giving account and records of proven track records performance, history of struggles for the liberation of the masses and ability to stand firm against injustices.

“These are some of our criteria for mobilising votes for any credible candidate during the forthcoming 2023 election across all States of Nigeria.

“It was against this background that our research unit studied all potential politicians in Kaduna and came up with the name of former senator, who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Comrade Shehu Sani as the Best option for Kaduna people come 2023.

“We are urging Kaduna people regardless of religion, tribe and ethnicity to join MRC to support the call for Senator Shehu to aspire for a highly coveted seat of power at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House.

“The only answer to development without pains focused leadership with a human face and democratic administration with recourse to constitutional provisions as a panacea for conflict resolutions is Senator Shehu Sani.

“We are urging the electorate to shun party affiliation and join hands together to vote the right leaders who can deliver dividends of democracy across all ramifications of human endeavours.

“It is not about APC, not about PDP or APGA, but about a leader who will give citizens value for their votes.

Apparently, we see these qualities in Senator Shehu Sani who was a leading figure in the struggle for the restoration of democracy in Nigeria, and who was arrested and jailed by successive past military regimes in Nigeria for speaking out for the oppressed Nigerians.”