Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Ahead of the 2023 governorship race to the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House Kaduna,some citizens in the state who met under the aegis of United Awareness Forum,(UAF) have declared support for Senator Uba Sani, saying they will force him to vie for the governorship of the State .

Uba Sani is representing Kaduna Central zone at the Senate for the first time.

They said although 2023 may appear long from now,it is like 3 days in politics and therefore ,the Senator representing Kaduna Central should heed to the people’s call and be prepared to vie for the number one seat in the state.

Conveners of a meeting of the UAF in Kaduna at the weekend,Usman Danliti and Ibrahim Tanimu,told journalists that 2023 should be payback time and from Uba Sani’s developmental strides so far,he remained the only politician in the state that had consistently impacted positively on people’s life.

“We call on other potential aspirants for the governorship position in the state,even from all the political parties,to see reason and rally round Senator Uba Sani because of his record of achievements,even before now ,” they said.

According to the group,Senator Sani has continued to give Kaduna Central quality representation in the Senate,even as he has sponsored bills which when assented to,could be of immense benefit to the entire state.

” Nobody is bankrolling us,this is a group made up of independent minded individuals and we have been working silently for the progress of the people and state in general.”

” As the Chairman of Senate Committee on Banking and other Financial institutions,Uba Sani has been quite visible and outspoken in the Senate on how to further strengthen our financial institutions and make them much more accessible and beneficial to every Nigerian,”they said.

They recalled that the Senator was in the state to assist at times of emergency,citing his recent humanitarian intervention as an example, when fire gutted students hostels,assistance to victims of flood ,money and other relief materials given to displaced persons across the state,among numerous other gestures.

The Uba Sani Foundation,they said had “no equal in assisting indigent students in the state as at now and before ,the Foundation had paid school and examination fee to hundreds.”

“We shall soon organize an enlarged meeting to further sensitive the public on how to elect leaders of their choice in a democracy.Importantly,the people should also be told the yardstick of knowing who really is a leader.We believe Senator Uba Sani can be relied upon with confidence as governor of our dear state come 2023.”

“His national and international connection could be deployed to further make the state an industrial hub.He has the link to propel the state to enviable height.You can see how every project he handled sails through ,successfully.Uba is undoubtedly,our sole choice for Sir Kashim Ibrahim House in 2023,” they said.