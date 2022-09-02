From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) for the 2023 general elections, Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi has proved political pundits wrong as he picked a Christian, Dr. Sani Mazawaje from Southern Kaduna as his running mate.

There was speculation few weeks ago that he (Senator Hunkuyi) was allegedly working underground for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), and that he was likely to unveil a fellow Muslim as his running mate as is the case in APC.

This speculation sparked off protest against his governorship candidature by the youth wing of the NNPP a fortnight ago, calling for the replacement of his position. But Hunkuyi had since denied the allegation, saying it was a joke taken too far.

However, speaking at the unveiling event which took place at the Gymnasium hall of the Ahmadu Bello Stadium Kaduna with large turn out of party members, Senator Hunkuyi described his running mate who hails from Kachia local government (Southern Kaduna) of Kaduna State as a man who has alot to offer in the democratic development of the State.

According to the governorship hopeful, he took his time to meticulously study all the array of possible choices of running mate and came to the conclusion of Dr. Mazawaje as a man he can trust and work with effectively among the other qualified members.

He therefore solicited support from party members and good people of Kaduna State for them to reposition the State from the maladministration of the present administration.

On his part, Dr. Mazawaje who was elated with his choice as the running mate, said, “Senator Hunkuyi that I know is a lover of justice, equity and fair play and can best be described as an advocate of justice.

“Senator Hunkuyi that has offered me this opportunity to serve as his Deputy has more friends in the Southern part of the state than from the Northern part of the state where he comes from. He is a distribalised personality who believes that it is people from both divides of the state that has to join and collectively bring development and peace to the state.

“He (Hunkuyi) is for everybody irrespective of their social status, a man of the people, a political strategist who has successfully coordinated for the election of five governors in the state including our own Late Ibrahim Yakowa of blessed memories”.

He said, the dawn or rebirth of a new Kaduna State is around the corner. A new Kaduna State that will restore our dignity as equal partners in the affairs of the State.

“I want to assure that I will be loyal to my Governor and face the challenges of correcting the wrongs and justices which have been perpetrated over the years and repositioning our dear State for unprecedented development in all ramifications”.