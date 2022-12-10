From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Kaduna State, of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Dr. Mahuda Isah has disclosed that a total of 4,411,723 voters have been registered to vote in the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna State.

The Commissioner said it was, “a total number of Registered Voters approximately as at 2022”.

Daily Sun observed that among notable contenders for governorship position in the State included Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Mohammed Isa Ashiru of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Uba Sani of All Progressive Congress (APC), Jonathan Asake of the Labour Party (LP), Hayatudeen Makarfi of People’s Redemption Party (PRP), amongst others.

The REC said there are 255 wards and a total number of 8,012 polling units across the State.

Dr. Isah spoke penultimate Thursday during an interactive session with stakeholders in Kaduna State.

He informed that all eligible and valid registrants can collect their PVCs from 9:00am to 3:00pm daily, including Saturdays and Sundays. He said INEC Kaduna office is ready to commence distribution of PVCs, adding that, over 8000 BVAS machines have been received.

However, the REC called on stakeholders to ensure that they prevent any electoral violence in the forthcoming elections.

Speaking on security, the Representatives of the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police Mamam Giwa said the areas that were ravaged by insecurity have been taken care of.

He said, “alot of efforts have been put in place, the manpower to support operations in Kaduna is considered, the Inspector General of Police is supporting Kaduna to archive that.

“Last week all political candidates and stakeholders met and showed good relationship between political parties and the police”.