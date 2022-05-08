From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A frontline aspirant for the Southern Kaduna senatorial seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Nasara Rabo, has raised the alarm over plot by some top party officials to scheme him out of the contest.

Rabo alleged that the state chairman of the party, Air Commodore Emmanuel Jekada (rtd), was openly supporting another Aspirant against him.

He disclosed this in a statement he personally signed and issued to Reporters in Kaduna.

The Senatorial hopeful, who is currently the Executive Chairman of Kagarko Local Government Area, advised the APC State chair to remain neutral in the matter.

He said any attempt by the state party chairman to frustrate his ambition against the wish of the masses would be resisted by the good people of Southern Kaduna.

The council boss maintained that he was still vibrant and battle-ready in the senatorial contest despite any form of conspiracy against him.

“I enjoin the party chairman and other stakeholders of our great party to shun divisive tendencies that will cause restiveness in the region.

“I am eminently qualified, widely accepted and well-loved by the people because of my laudable achievements as an executive chairman,” he stated

He urged the people of the zone to go for a candidate that is dynamic, vibrant and has the interest of the people at heart.

“The office of the senator requires a distinguished personality, not one that continually brings shame and reproach to a people or somebody that is not in tune with their yearnings,” Rabo said.

He added, “Southern Kaduna has been seriously shortchanged and the area could no longer continue to be relegated to the background.

“Let me further tell you that as far as this contest is concerned, I have no rival. I am eminently qualified and positioned to emerge victorious at our party primaries and the general elections”

On the alleged plan to float a Muslim Muslim ticket in the governorship race by Gov. Elrufai’s anointed aspirant, Senator Uba Sani, Rabo maintained that he was optimistic that the APC will need to pick its deputy from Kaduna South to win the 2023 elections.