From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

An umbrella body, Southern Kaduna Youths For Greater Kaduna (SKYGK) in Kaduna State has come out strongly to declare support for Senator Shehu Sani as the next Kaduna governor come 2023.

Senator Sani represented Kaduna Central Senatorial zone during the 7th Senate. He lost the election in 2019 to Senator Uba Sani.

However, the youth said Kaduna State under the current APC government is bleeding and needs a vibrant, experienced and dogged activist like Senator Shehu to take over and do the needful.

In a statement signed by the Coordinator of, “Rescue Kaduna Project”, Mr Bulus Matthew, urged all citizens of the State to join hands with them to embark on a massive campaign and publicity drive for two million votes to ensure that the project becomes a reality.

The statement further read: “We are quite convinced that Senator Shehu Sani has the natural sympathy for the yearnings of masses and has demonstrated that over and over again when he was in the Red Chamber between 2015 to 2019.

“The youth membership group cut across eleven local government areas of the State; Zango Kataf, Sanga, Kauru Kaura, Jaba, Kachia, Chikun, Kajuru, Kagarko, Jema’a and Kaduna South.

“We have also searched and searched for the right leader with a large heart for the yearnings of poor, deprived and less privileged in the society and discovered that it is only Senator Shehu Sani that can provide the needed leadership and succour.

“The campaign is not about the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress or any other party, but about an individual, who has carved a niche for himself as a fighter and human rights activist that was imprisoned for all Nigerians.

“This project shouldn’t be left to few groups, citizens and political stakeholders, but all and sundry in the State. It is a “WE” project for the emancipation of our citizens.

“The People’s Democratic Party must come together without any bias and personal interest to work for Senator Shehu Sani, who has the voice, contacts and brave mind to stand against insecurity by APC led government over the last seven years.”