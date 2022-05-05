From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The 2023 governorship aspiration of Senator Uba Sani (Kaduna Central) received a strong boost as governor Nasir El-Rufai’s alleged anointed candidate jettisoned the race for the senatorial contest under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Reports say Governor El-Rufai has directed his former Chief of Staff Mohammed Sani Dattijo who had earlier bought the governorship ticket Form, to rally around the aspiration of Senator Uba Sani for the governorship ticket of APC.

Disclosing this midweek, Dattijo said the Governor had also asked him to pick the Form for the Senatorial seat for Kaduna Central.

“While this outcome is not what we have planned or hoped for, we have accepted it as Allah SWT’s Will who provides to whom he wishes, when he wishes.

“Therefore we have entrusted our future to Him and prayed the State and the Nation will have the best of leaders in 2023.

“I remain grateful for Mallam’ El-Rufai mentorship and for your unwavering support, which I do not take for granted. I had earlier purchased the APC Governorship form but will be picking up the Senate form as directed inshaAllah.

“I hope we can continue to work together for the success of the APC in all elections. Your support is not taken for granted and will always be remembered and appreciated,” he said.

