From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State government on Monday declared 24-hour curfew in Jema’a and Kaura local government areas of the State.

The State government said the curfew became necessary in view of violence and all acts of lawlessness that have occurred in the areas some hours ago.

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, “Following advice from security agencies, the Kaduna State Government has declared a 24-hour curfew in Jema’a and Kaura local government areas with immediate effect.

“This is to assist the security agencies to stabilize the situation in the areas, save lives and property and enable the restoration of law and order.

“The security agencies have full authorization to enforce the curfew. Government appeals to all residents of Jema’a and Kaura local government areas to cooperate with the security agencies in the urgent task of restoring peace and upholding law and order.

“Government condemns the violence and all acts of lawlessness that have occurred in the area. Further updates will be issued as necessary”.