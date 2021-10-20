From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than 343 persons were killed by bandits in Kaduna State in the third quarter of 2021.

A total of 830 persons were kidnapped, while 210 were injured by bandits during the period under review.

State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan stated this on Wednesday while presenting the security report to State Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Aruwan also revealed that 69 bandits were killed by security troops in the period under review.

