From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani on Monday described the latest bandits attacks that left 38 persons dead in some communities in Giwa local government area of Kaduna state as an affront that must be decisively dealt with.

Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan had in a statement confirmed the attacks at Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya villages in Idasu area of Giwa local council leaving 38 dead and several properties razed.

Sen Sani in a statement on Monday said the latest attacks and the loss of 38 innocent lives is an affront that must be decisively dealt with by security agents just as he declared a commitment to do “whatever is possible” to take care of all the bereaved families in the constituency.

“I feel the pain of the bereaved families. I extend my sincere condolences to them. I have also instructed my field officers to rush needed assistance to them. I am determined to do all that is necessary to fully support the bereaved families and the villages in Giwa where these enemies of humanity have been showing their evil hands,” the lawmaker assured.

The APC bigwigs further described the attacks as “the bloodiest of all attacks on Giwa by the murderous terrorists as heartless” he bemoaned how lives and property of innocent villagers were mercilessly destroyed.

“I urge security forces to take this latest act as an affront and deal decisively with these inhuman bloodthirsty elements laying siege to our people and communities.

“Take the battle to them. Give them no breathing space. They don’t belong to a civilized society like ours”, he fumed.

He then prayed to Allah to forgive the shortcomings of the victims and grant them Aljanah Firdaus.