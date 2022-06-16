From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As a part of its effort to support the Kaduna State Government’s education drive, Save the Children International (SCI) under its advocacy programme has gifted 4,040 primary six pupils in selected Kaduna public schools learner and hygiene kits worth millions of naira.

The distributed kits across the board contained branded school bags, exercise books, pencils, pens, mathematical sets, crayons, 2-in-1 sharpener, erasers and water bottle, bathing soap, washing detergent, toothpaste, plastic buckets, hand sanitiser, drawstring, toothbrush and drawstring bags.

Speaking at the sideline of the distribution of the kits in one of the benefiting schools, LEA Model Nursery and Primary School, Kawo, Kaduna, Education Coordinator, SCI, Ayuba Usman said the idea was to improve their learning and at the same time, inculcate the spirit of standard hygiene in them as they look forward to entrance into junior secondary school.

According to him, “we are targeting 20 public primary schools in Kaduna State – ten in Kaduna North and ten in Kaduna South local government areas.

“In this particular school here in Kawo, we have captured 464 primary six pupils using the register the school provided. We are starting today and hopefully, we will cover all the schools by tomorrow.

“We are doing the distribution by ourselves as a part of the accountability mechanism. In addition, we have the head teacher, PTA and School Board Management Committee (SBMC) in attendance to confirm the names of the pupils as they are called up to pick up their kits.

“It may interest you to know that before we embark on this project, we asked the Kaduna State Ministry of Education, SUBEB and Kaduna Local Education Authority from where we get the list of schools with more vulnerable children. “In all the 20 benefitting public schools, we are targeting 4,040 pupils”, he said.

Head Teacher, LEA Model Nursery and Primary School, Kawo, Aishatu Yusuf expressed satisfaction with the gesture saying, “the SCI has tried for us and I want to assure them that from tomorrow, these children will put these kits to proper use because I will personally monitor them”.

Chairman, PTA, LEA Model Nursery and Primary School, Kawo, Muhammed Bawa believe that the kits would go a long way in improving the learning environment of our children, “we are happy today because SCI has made our children happy. This gesture will definitely improve their learning and at the same time boost the morale of our teachers”.

On his part, Chairman, SBMC, LEA Model Nursery and Primary School, Kawo, Ibrahim Nabayi expressed optimism that “the materials SCI are donating to the children is one out of a million unique and symbolic ways of giving back to society. We are full of appreciation. Today is Christmas day for us at LEA Model Nursery and Primary School, Kawo”.

Speaking on behalf of other physically happy pupils, Head Boy, LEA Model Nursery and Primary School, Kawo, Ahmed Suraj and his Assistant, Khalid Musa, thanked the donating organisation for the motivating support promising to make judicious use of the items for the purpose they were given.