Ola Ojo, Kaduna

Parents of students of Victory School, Kaduna, who drowned in River Kaduna on October 11, 2017, during an excursion to Kaduna State water board have sought audience with President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, over unpaid compensation for the death of their children 14 months after the tragedy.

The unlucky children, Priscilla Romanus, 15; Joseph Benedict, 15; David Nzebechukwu, 15; Goodness Arogundade, 15, and Monday Uwanyi 17, had embarked on an excursion without proper guidance by the management of the water board.

The parents who stormed the secretariat of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Kaduna on Thursday expressed worry that the order of Mr President and Governor El-Rufai was yet to be carried out by the state Ministry of Finance several months after.

Benedict Unuomogwe, who spoke on behalf of other parents said: “The incident happened in 2017 and we want to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for ordering an investigation and compensation be paid to the affected families a week after the incident.

“Mr President, sir, it’s either your order or instruction was not carried out or some group of people might have sat on the compensation.”

READ ALSO Buhari mourns AVM Hamza Abdullahi

The parents further thanked Governor El-Rufai for adopting the report and giving approval for compensation to be paid to them, but regretted that the order was yet to be carried out.

According to the parents, “investigations have been concluded, recommendations made, report adopted and Governor El-Rufai and the executive council have approved all recommendations including compensation to be given to the beneficiaries of the victims of the tragedy.

“Our governor, sir, a series of letters has been written to you through the Ministry of Education and the office of your Chief of Staff but we want to believe that the letters have not got to you.

“In view of these, the affected parents are requesting for an audience with Mr President.”