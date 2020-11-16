Sola Ojo, Kaduna

659 Batch ‘B’ (stream IA) Corps members (311 females and 348 males) deployed to Kaduna State by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) were on Monday sworn-in by the Chief Judge of Kaduna State, Justice Muhammadu Lawal Bello.

The participating corps members are to be conscious of their health, imbibe good hygiene ensure regular hand washing and effective use of hand sanitizers and observe other necessary Covid-19 preventive measures during and after the orientation course.

Declaring the exercise open at the Scheme’s permanent orientation camp in Sabon Gaya, Chikun local government area of Kaduna State, the State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, restated the commitment of his administration to protect lives and property of people resident in the State including the corps members.

According to the Governor, ‘I urge you to work harder bringing to bear your experiences as you take your turn in participating in the mandatory one year service to the nation.

“The Corona Virus which came with a lockdown has affected relationships, businesses, academic institutions and the economy which is still trying to pick itself up. Therefore, the time to come together to build our nation is now.

‘I urge you to be conscious of your health, imbibe good hygiene and ensure proper hand washing at all times, the use of hand sanitizers and observe other necessary Covid-19 preventive measures against the dreaded Corona Virus.

‘The orientation programme is a very critical aspect of the scheme as it provides a ready platform to prepare you for challenges of the service year and beyond.

‘You must therefore take all activities of the orientation course seriously, especially programmes designed to empower you with requisite skills and vocation needed for economic independence during and after the service year.

‘On our part, the State Government will continue to provide the enabling environment for you to discharge your duties and serve the nation diligently as exemplified by the ongoing renovation work on key facilities on camp.

‘I want to assure you that security of lives and property of all citizens in our dear state including members of the NYSC remains the top priority of my administration”, El-Rufai restated.

Earlier, Coordinator of the Scheme in Kaduna, Isah Wana, appreciated Governor El-Rufai for building a new 500 capacity ultramodern male hostel to accommodate and improve the welfare of corps members deployed to Kaduna state

According to him: ‘Let me sincerely appreciate HE Mallam Nasiru El- Rufai and the Kaduna State Government for its efforts towards building the 500 capacity ultra-modern male hostel to accommodate and improve the welfare of corps members deployed to Kaduna State.

‘His Excellency has by this act demonstrated his skills as a concerted administrator and a loving father towards his children, the Corps members.’