From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Barely two days in kidnappers den, the Paramount Ruler of Jaba Chiefdom in Kaduna State, Dr. Danladi Gyet Maude, has been released by the armed bandits.

The brother to the first class chief, Anthony Maude, told journalists in a telephone interview that the monarch was released in the evening, on Wednesday.

The 83-year-old monarch was abducted last Monday, while on his farm in the neighbouring Gitata community of Nasarawa State.

Although his abductors later demanded N100 million ransom before he would be released, Anthony Maude did not give details on whether the ransom was paid or not.

It was also not disclosed whether the Kpop Ham of Jaba chiefdom was rescued by security agencies.

Government authorities were yet to react on the development.

The case of the chief of Jaba was the second high profile abduction involving traditional rulers of Southern Kaduna extraction in the State.

Earlier, the Chief of Kajuru, in the state, was abducted at gun point in his palace, but was released with an apology from the hoodlums.

But some of his family members and the Kajuru palace aides are still in captivity.

