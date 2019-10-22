Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Troops of Operation Thunder Strike have nabbed a notorious gunrunner who supplies dangerous weapons to bandits terrorising Kaduna-Abuja highway.

Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 1 Division, Kaduna, Colonel E D Idimah in a statement on Tuesday’s night said, the operation was carried out on Saturday in continuation of efforts to clear Kaduna – Abuja highway of undesirable elements.

According to him, “acting of on a reliable information, troops trailed the suspect, one Alhaji Shehu qt his residence at Sabon Gaya, Chikun Local Government Area of the state where a searched was conducted and six AK 47 rifles recovered.

“Following the discovery, Shehu alleged that only one of the weapons belong to him while the rest were kept by his son, brothers and in-laws.

“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the other suspects,” he said

In another development, he added, “troops also arrested one Kamilu Lawal who was negotiating with a vigilante operative to loan him his rifle for a kidnapping operation.

“He promised to reward the operative with the sum of N150,000.

“The two suspects will be handed over to the police after preliminary interrogation for further investigation and prosecution.

“Troops will remain absolute in combating all forms criminality along the Abuja-Kaduna highway,” he promised.