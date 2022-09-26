From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Bandits have penultimate Saturday attacked locals who are mostly farmers in different communities, kidnapping 22 and killed three persons in Birnin-Gwari LGA of Kaduna State.

The local government area had been under serious security attack by bandits who had subjected the locals to fleeing their homes in recent times.

A statement by Chairman, Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressive Union Ishaq Usman Kasai said, “Armed bandits continue to attack locals particularly farmers in different communities in Birnin-Gwari LGA of Kaduna State.

“On Saturday 24th September, 2022 around 7:30pm, the armed bandits invaded Hayin Gada of Damari Community in Kazage Ward, killed 2 locals (namely; Sanusi Zubairu and Kabiru Zubairu) and kidnapped 12 persons. The bandits also loot shops in the same community during the attack.

“On same Saturday, another group of armed bandits killed 1 and kidnapped 6 persons at FARM CENTER locating around Birnin-Gwari/Kaduna Road. The bandits also kidnapped 4 others at Dajin JANGALI and seized 3 motorcycles (Bajaj Model) from farmers at Kamfanin Doka area.

“BEPU observes with serious concern the way the armed bandits continue to invade various communities and loot goods at shops unchallenged.

“The Union will never relent in it’s continuos call on relevant authorities to intensify effort towards combating terrorist activities in Birnin-Gwari LGA especially at this early crop harvesting period”.