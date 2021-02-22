From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Again, armed bandits on Saturday night killed father and son; kidnapped nine persons in Baka village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

However, 14 persons held hostage earlier by another group of bandits were rescued by military Troops.

A Statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, “Security agencies have reported that armed bandits on Saturday night invaded Baka village.

“The bandits attacked the family residence of the late Dan’azumi Musa ,who was killed alongside his son, by bandits, a week earlier.

“In the latest attack, a brother to the deceased, Sale Musa and his son Amiru Sale Musa, were shot dead. The bandits, operating in groups, also abducted a number of persons, mostly women and children.

“Troops based in the Sabon Birni general area were mobilised to the location.

“They engaged the bandits and rescued some captives from one of the Bandits groups, while another group had earlier escaped with another set of hostages.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai conveyed his grief over the repeat attack, and condoled the family of the slain father and son, while offering prayers for the repose of their souls.

“The Governor also commended the troops for their quick response and thanked them for the safe rescue of 14 victims”.