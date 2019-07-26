The final matches of the men and women competitions of this year’s AITEO Cup will take place at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna on Sunday, setting alight the former administrative capital of northern Nigeria.

In the women’s final, cup holders, Rivers Angels of Port Harcourt will clash with Nasarawa Amazons of Lafia, as from 2pm.

Angels had maintained a vice grip on the trophy of the women’s competition, having won eight of the past nine editions, with only Sunshine Queens of Akure (2015) breaking their streak.

Ibom Angels, from Uyo, were going to make it a third successive final against Rivers Angels, before losing to Nasarawa Amazons in the semifinals, paving the way for the 2005 champions to constitute the opposition to Rivers Angels, on Sunday.

The men’s final of the national cup competition, which used to be known over the years and decades variously as Challenge Cup, FA Cup and Federation Cup, will see 2017 losing finalists, Niger Tornadoes tango with last year’s silver medalists, Kano Pillars