From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A pro-democracy and human rights group, Nigerian Consultative Forum (NCF), has called on the Service Chiefs to immediately resign in their positions following their inability to secure lives and property.

The group said that security operatives had failed to prevent and pre-empt attacks on the Kaduna airport and Abuja -Kaduna bound train that claimed many lives and injuring others in the last two days.

The Kaduna bound train from Abuja was bombed by the terrorists in two successive days 28 and 29 March, 2022, which several passengers were killed, including a young female doctor billed to travel abroad next week as well as union leaders.

The President of the group, Dede Uzor in a statement said several unarmed and innocent persons were killed and abducted in the seperate events and wondered why service chiefs were still parading themselves in their respective offices after the attacks.

He lamented that apart from those who were killed, injured or abducted, there were many whose whereabout were still unknown.

“It is regrettable that the Chiefs of Army Staff, Defence Staff, Air Staff, the Inspector General of Police (IGR), Director General, Directorate of State Services (DSS), and heads of other security agencies are still parading themselves in their offices”

“We are giving them three days to be sacked by President Muhammadu Buhari without further delay or we mobilise NIgerians to protest against them”.

NCF said they should immediately bow out honorably to avoid being disgraced in office, saying ” how can terrorists or bandits intercept an aircraft about to take off or disrupt its operation”.

The rights group said the bandits were good because if they had lunched a hand grande or rocket launchers on the aircraft many prominent persons would have died, unlike the train attack which left the Secretary -General of Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUCN), and others dead.

“These ugly incidents would not have happened in the Western World and there Service Chiefs would still remain in office. Our leaders have lost their consciences, otherwise what are they waiting for?

Uzor however lamented that scores of innocent NIgerians die everyday , “yet there is no solution by the people who suppose to address the problems”.