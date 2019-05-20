Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A mob in Kaduna on Monday set ablaze suspected kidnappers who allegedly attempted to abduct some persons in Kawo, Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

It was not clear how many they were, although eyewitness account claimed they numbered three. One of them who was unlucky, was caught and handed jungle justice before security operatives could get to the scene of the incident which happened near the flyover bridge in the Kaduna community which hosts 1 Division Nigerian Army.

The state had in recent times been bedevilled by incessant kidnapping, which see residents being forcefully taken away from their homes and places of worship; the development has put the security personnel in the state to the test over time.

An eyewitness accounts said the resident started chasing the suspected kidnappers after some people raised the alarm about plans to abduct some residents in Sabon Kawo. That led to the blockade of roads leading in and out of the community.

The effort led to the capture of two of the suspected intruders; one of them was quickly set on fire using available disused tyres.

However, when the security operative got wind of the development, they swung into action and in an attempt to rescue the second suspect, they accidental killed one of the people chasing the kidnappers. He was simply identified as soap seller in Kawo.

This unpleasant development caused a serious traffic snarl along the Kaduna – Mando – Birni Gwari dual carriage road for hours before normalcy gradually returned.

“I sighted a large crowd from afar and immediately rushed down to Kawo community where people received the information that some kidnappers numbering about three were operating in Sabon Kawo, and immediately blocked the roads.

“They chased the kidnappers and killed one of the two while the other one fled.

“Unfortunately, immediately the police got to the scene, they started shooting sporadically to scare people away; that was how they shot an innocent person dead. They shot four people in the process; one of them died, the remaining three are at Kawo General Hospital where they are receiving treatment,” an eyewitness said.

Meanwhile, the police spokesman for the Kaduna State Police Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, could not confirm the story as he did not take his call until press time.