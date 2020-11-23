Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A six-year-old girl (name withheld) has been allegedly defiled by a 50-year-old neighbour at a village called Hanyi Dansani in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.

Hanyi Dansani is a village located in the same district area with Rigasa (the largest community in Kaduna where Abuja-Kaduna train terminal is located). The community is between Badiko and Nnamdi Azikiwe Bypass by Igabi local government.

This is coming while concerned interests are yet to recover from the shock of the gruesome murder of two six-year-old girls in separate defilement cases with a similar pattern in a community called Kurmi Mashi, which is not far from Hanyi Danmasani where the latest episode emerged.

The little girl was lucky to be alive unlike the two others of her age who were raped, killed and dumped at a mosque and graveyard on Sunday, June 28 and Monday, November 9 this year.

As at the time of filing this report, both the Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs and the Kaduna State Police Command were yet to apprehend the suspected serial rapists who raped and killed the two girls in separate incidences.

Confirming the development to Daily Sun via a phone call on Monday, the Village Head (MaiUngwan) of Hanyi Dansani, Umar Ibrahim, said the girl was recuperating from bruises she sustained during the defilement by her parents’ neighbour simply identified as Ibrahim.

According to him, ‘it is true. The case is in Rigasa Police station. But this morning they told me that they are trying to transfer the case to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

‘The rape case involved a girl of about six-year-old girl and that man is about 50-year-old. He has his family with two wives. He has his own house as a neighbour to the parents of this girl.

‘It happened on Friday but Police then said they should come by Monday. So today, the community went there as instructed.

‘I was told that the police are done with the hospital report and they are now transferring the case to the CID.

‘According to the mother, it was a very horrible face but she said her daughter is responding to treatment.’

Police Public Relations Officer ASP Mohammed Jalige promised to confirm the report and get back to this correspondent, which he was yet to do as at the time of this report.