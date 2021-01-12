From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Amid the ongoing face-off between Senator Uba Sani (Kaduna Central) and the Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon Yusuf Zailani, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmen of the seven local governments that make up the Kaduna Central District have unanimously endorsed Senator Uba Sani’s performance since becoming Senator, saying his record of achievement has been influential on their own performances.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the seven chairmen, namely Gambo Shehu Haske, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa, Engr Magaji Bala Matazu, Alhaji Abdulahi Jariri, Alhaji Ibrahim Yakubu Soso, Alhaji Musa Sheriff and Hon. Ishaya Shagay.

Expressing pride in the quality of representation he has been providing, the seven APC chairmen of Kajuru, Chikun, Kaduna South, Kaduna North, Birnin Gwari, Igabi and Giwa said Uba Sani as a first time Senator has performed creditably within a short time.

Beyond fulfilling the statutory expectations of his mandate as Senator, the chairmen said that Uba Sani through his office has given intervention and access to loans for his constituents.

‘The Senator has also empowered his constituent through his pet project “Uba Sani Foundation”, in which many youth and women have benefited from his kind gestures.

‘Uba Sani has within the span of one year done extremely well by sponsoring many bills and motions that aims at bettering the lives of his constituents.

‘Senator Uba Sani is facilitating the establishment of Federal College of Education in Giwa Local Government, a Federal Medical Centre in Rigasa with the bill already passed third reading and waiting for presidential assent and other bills that will bring unrivalled development in Kaduna Central Senatorial District.

‘The Senator has brought so many intervention projects in which Igabi benefits the Construction of Faculty of Engineering for Kaduna State University worth 2.4 billion naira, construction and equipping of 110-bed capacity hostels in Government Girls College Giwa and Government Secondary School Birnin Gwari, respectively.

‘He has also sponsored the construction of four 500-computers capacity ICT Centre in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Kaduna South and Kaduna North Local Government Areas.

‘The construction of a skill acquisition centre in Chikun Local Government and primary health care centres in Kasuwar Magani, Kajuru. All in the space of one year,’ they said.