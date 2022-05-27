From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Senator Uba Sani (Kaduna Central) has been declared winner of the governorship primaries election of the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State.

Senator Sani defeated Buhari’s In-law, Sani Mohammed Sha’aban and the former Assistant Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Abubakar to emerge victorious.

Uba Sani polled 1, 149 votes to emerge as the winner, while Bashir Abubakar scored 37 votes to come second and Sani Sha’aban got 10 votes to come third position.

1, 245 delegates were accredited, total votes cast, 1,235, valid votes , 1,196 while invalid votes was 39