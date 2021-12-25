From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State youth leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (A PC), Aminu Lawal Na’Anty as well as the state women leader of the party, Hajia Maryam Sulaiman have donated cash and food items to Christians for the Christmas celebration. Some bags of rice and raw meat were shared on Thursday to the beneficiaries at the party secretariat.

While addressing wards youth leaders from 10 local government areas of southern part of the State, Na’Anty said this was the first time such gestures were accorded youths by the political party in State.

He said the essence of the event was to encourage youths for peaceful co-existence between faithful of the two major religions in the State.

The APC State youth leader however urged the youth leaders at the grassroots level to mobile more people into the party in order to boost its membership strength as the 2023 general elections approaches.

“We are seeking your cooperation so that we live in peace. This is Christmas period we should celebrate it together despite our religious difference for the sake of peaceful coexistence. We are all youths, we should not allow anybody to use us to cause chaos in the state for selfish interest. APC is concerned about youth welfare. There is a Federal Government intervention. We will take it to every ward in the state at the appropriate time. You are encouraged to embark on development programmes in your wards.

In his remarks at the event, the State party Chairman, Emmanuel Jekada charged the youths to use every opportunity to woo people to the party. Jekada praised the state youth leader for the initiative of feting Christians at Christmas period, adding that it was the first of its kind in the state.