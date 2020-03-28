Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Kaduna State Government has arrested two clerics for conducting Friday congregational prayers in two communities of Kaduna North Local Government Area in violation of the curfew imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this at a press conference, Saturday, named the culprits as Malam Aminu Umar Usman and Malam Umar Shangel, from Malali and Unguwan Kanawa respectively.

The commissioner said that their conduct violated government orders as well as advice given by leaders of faith, adding that the clerics would be prosecuted accordingly.

Aruwan said that government expected compliance with the quarantine orders, which imposed curfew in the entire state ‘’and will continue to enforce them.’’

The Commissioner further warned that ‘’security agencies would enforce government orders and uphold the 24 hour curfew until further notice, adding that any group who defies the directives stand the risk of arrest and prosecution.’’

‘’It should be clear that the inconveniences associated with the preventive measures, while regretted, are nothing compared to the suffering and deaths that coronavirus will cause if it is allowed to get here and spread,’’ he argued.

According to the commissioner, such violations are ‘’ patently illegal and irresponsible conduct, at a time that requires sober and rational conduct to protect our people from coronavirus.’’