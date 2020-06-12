Sola Ojo, Kaduna and Paul Orude, Bauchi

Twenty four out of the 34 members of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, yesterday impeached the Deputy Speaker, Mukhtar Hazo.

The development followed a vote of no confidence in him during a sitting presided over by Speaker Yusuf Zailani.

Isaac Auta, representing Kauru constituency, was nominated to replace the impeached deputy speaker and was immediately sworn in by the clerk, who administered oaths of office and allegiance on him.

Shortly after the swearing in, a member, representing Makera constituency, Liman Dahiru, seized the Maze, but before he could make his way out of the chamber, he was grabbed by the Sergeant-at-Arm, while other members quickly rushed in to retrieve the mace from him.

The plenary thereafter ended in a rowdy session, with the aggrieved member, Dahiru, dragged out of the chamber.

Dahiru, who had his dress torn, was later seen outside the Assembly chamber displaying anger over the impeachment of his allied, Hazo.

Meanwhile, a leadership crisis has hit the Bauchi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a faction announced the suspension of the Uba Ahmed Nana-led executive.

Rabiu Danbaba, APC chairman of Bauchi council, said the suspended executive was imposed on the party by the former governor, Mohammed Abubakar, to enable him achieve his aim of re-election.

Danbaba said the imposed executive contributed to the failure of the party in the last general election in the state, lamenting that since then APC has remained in limbo.

Also, Ibrahim Ago, who introduced himself as the national delegate of the party, said Nana-led executive has demonstrated lack of focus, ineptitude and inability to lead the party.

In his reaction, Nana said the action and statement of the APC was illegal.

He said party has its leaders and backed with the party’s constitution, hence, the need for party members to refer to the document before acting.

The chairman further dismissed the statement of the faction, adding that it is void and invalid.