The Speaker, Kaduna State House of Assembly, Alhaji Aminu Shagali has constituted three adhoc committees to scrutinise activities of the 23 Local Government Councils in the state.

The speaker said during plenary on Wednesday in Kaduna that the committees will be deployed to each of the three senatorial districts.

According to him, the committees will investigate the local councils’ compliance to laws and other statutory operational guidelines and legislations in terms of their finances.

The committees will also determine if they have right signatories to their accounts, are complying with

spending limits, holding statutory council and security meetings.

Other issues include the revenue position and other financial aspects of the local councils, relationship with councillors, and whether they seek for clearance and approvals from the state government.

The adhoc committee for Zone 1 is headed by Mr Emmanuel Kantiok; Zone 2, Alhaji Idris Abdullahi, and Zone 3, Alhaji Muktar Hazo.

Each of the committees has nine members and secretary and will submit the report back to the assembly in three weeks.

Mr Tanimu Musa, the Chairman House Committee on Information, later told newsmen that the committees were not set up to witchhunt anybody, but ensure that the councils operate in compliance with laid down regulations in the handling of funds allocated to them.(NAN)