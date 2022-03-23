The Police Command in Kaduna state says it has deployed more personnel to Jema’a and Kaura Local Government Areas of the state to forestall break down of law and order,

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige stated this in press release issued late Tuesday night in Kaduna.

Jalige said the deployment followed fracas which led to loss of lives and destruction of properties in Agban/Adan villages of Kaura LGA of the state on March 21.

He explained that, the deployment became necessary considering the volatile nature of such clashes in the past and attendant consequences.

He added that with the subsequent declaration of curfew by the Kaduna State Government which covered Jema’a and Kaura LGAs, the situation had been brought under control.

He said that the Ag. Commissioner of Police, Kaduna Command, DCP Maiyaki Baba, had directed full scale investigation of the incident.

“The Ag.CP, while condoling the good people of the State, particularly families of those who lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incident, warns those inclined to formenting trouble,to desist as the long hand of the law will catch up with them, “he said.

He called on communities to be law-abiding and comply with the curfew imposed as violators of the order would be made to face the consequences of their action.

He explained that the curfew was not meant to punish anybody, but a strategy to safeguard lives and property.(NAN).