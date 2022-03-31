From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Following the latest series of terrorists attacks on Kaduna International Airport, the Abuja-Kaduna train and a low-income estate in Zaria and other parts of the country which led to killings, kidnapping and wanton destruction of properties, the leadership of Unified Nigerian Youth Forum on Thursday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on security to allow the security agencies nip the menace in the bud.

President of the forum, Abdulsalam Mohammed Kazeem in a statement noted the series of attacks has further exposed the inability of the current administration to keep to her campaign promises.

“The country as usual again just lost some finest brains though many were injured while others were kidnapped. To our greatest surprise, The Nigerian Railway Cooperation is still unable to provide the original manifest of all those on that particular train, development we view as disgraceful in this 21st century”, he said.

He continued, “it’s no news again that the current administration has failed us. But, we the citizens, should not allow this to consume us and the leadership, because available information at our disposal show that the country has recently imported super Tucanos and other combat choppers.

“But to our greatest surprises the said Tucanos and fighter jets are nowhere to be found, rather some of them are diverted to be used against citizens during peaceful and lawful protest against bad governance which is a misplaced priority.

“Having said that, we demand that within the next 7 working days, Fthe federal government should declare a state of emergency on security.

“Government should Secure the Release of all those kidnapped without asking their relatives to pay the ransom.

“Government should pay all the medical bills of all those that sustain injuries and are currently in the hospital and equally compensate them for loss of valuables.

“Nigerian Railway Corporation should provide us with the comprehensive Manifest of all those on the train.

“Government should immediately set up a committee to identify the families of all those that lost their lives and adequate compensation should be given to their next of kin.

“The Government should immediately bring down Rijana town and convert it to a military police training ground,” he suggested.