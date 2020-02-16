Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Following the twin bloody attacks in two communities of Kaduna State on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani at the weekend described the development as “wicked act of desperation”, calling for swift response of emergency authorities.

The lawmaker also expressed his readiness to support the Kaduna State Government and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the provision of relief items for the affected communities to cushion the effects of the unrest.

The lawmaker expressed regret for the killings in the two agrarian communities which added to the number of internally displaced persons.

He said: «Hundreds of locals have been displaced from the two villages. The bandits burnt their houses and foodstuffs. These communities need immediate help.

«As a result, there is a humanitarian crisis that needs to be addressed immediately. The displaced persons need foodstuffs, clothes, blankets, water, toiletries and other items that would help lessen the pain of their displacement.’

He promised to liaise with the Kaduna State Government and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to ensure that relief materials were sent to the displaced persons without delay.