Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Following the twin bloody attacks in two communities of Kaduna State on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, the Senator representing Kaduna Central, Uba Sani at the weekend described the development as a “wicked act of desperation”, calling on relevant emergency authorities to act swiftly.

The lawmaker also expressed his readiness to support the Kaduna State Government and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) in the provision of relief items for the affected communities to cushion the effect of the unrest.

Armed bandits had between Tuesday and Wednesday this week carried out attacks on Bakali and Maro villages in Giwa and Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna state, killing 30 people, wounded some, destroyed property and carted away investments worth millions of naira.

The lawmaker in a statement on Saturday, described the attacks as “murderous and wicked acts of desperation that left a trail of blood and destruction behind in the affected areas.”

The lawmaker, whose expressions appeared moody, regretted the killings in the two agrarian communities which had added to the number of internally displaced persons.

“Hundreds of locals have been displaced from the two villages. The bandits burnt their houses and foodstuffs. These communities need immediate help.

“As a result, there is a humanitarian crisis that needs to be addressed immediately. The displaced persons need foodstuffs, clothes, blankets, water, toiletries and other items that would help lessen the pain of their displacement.

“The attacks are becoming more frequent and urgent steps must be taken to take the fight to the bandits. Our security agencies must reassess their strategies and come up with measures to checkmate these murderous elements”, he said.

“I will liaise with the Kaduna State Government and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to ensure that relief materials are sent to the displaced persons without delay.

“My heart goes out to the people of Bakali and Maro villages on these most unfortunate incident. We share in your pains. May God receive the souls of the departed and comfort you in this trying times”, he prayed.