From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be bandits Saturday night abducted the Emir of Kajuru, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu, and 13 members of his family, including 3 of his aides.

A source close to the Emir’s cabinet who pleaded anonymity confirmed the attack.

The Kajuru emirate is about 50 minutes drive from Kaduna town.

