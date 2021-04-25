From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Bandits terrorising parts of Kaduna State on Sunday struck and kill one worshiper and kidnapped several others during Sunday morning service at Haske Baptist Church, Manini village, in Chikun Local Government Area of the state, a source in the area alleged.

An eye witness, Mr Yakubu Bala disclosed to a media source, that the heavily armed bandits surrounded the worshippers at exactly 9:00 am when the service was at its peak in the local assembly.

That media source quoted Yakubu saying “the bandits came in their numbers, heavily armed and began to shoot sporadically at the worshipers as they scamper into safety.

“Dr Zakariah Dogo Yaro, a Medical Doctor with the Kaduna State Ministry of Health was shot dead and an unspecified number of people kidnapped while so many worshipers sustained varying degrees of injuries.

“As am talking to you now, we have not seen some of our villagers who ran into the bushes while the shootings were going on.

“We don’t know what is happening that we are facing this kind of scenario in our peaceful communities.

“Most Villagers are threatening to leave their homes because of the constant attacks in so many villages in Chikun local government,” Yakubu lamented.

Authorities responsible for the security of lives and property in Kaduna State are yet to respond to this claim as of the time of filing this report.

Some may recall that the bandits have heightened their offensive attacks on public places in Kaduna State killing, Maiming and abducting armless Nigerians several of whom are still languishing in their den due to their inability to raise demanded ransom.