From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Following a distress call by residents of Ungwan Garama, Maraban Rido, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, military troops swiftly responded, mobilising to the location and engaging the bandits in an exchange of firepower.

Reports say after an intense exchange, the superior firepower of the troops forced the criminals to flee in disarray.

Consequently, security forces were able to rescue seven persons who had been kidnapped by the bandits.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Monday, said: “Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that troops foiled an attack by bandits in Ungwan Garama, located in the Maraban Rido general area of Chikun LGA.

“According to the report, a distress call was received from the area and security forces swiftly responded, mobilising to the location and engaging the bandits. After an intense exchange, the superior firepower of the troops forced the criminals to flee in disarray.

“The security forces exploited the withdrawal route of the bandits and were thus able to rescue seven persons who had been kidnapped.

“All of the rescued have been reunited with their families.

“Receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i commended the security forces for their spirited efforts and speed of response. He congratulated them on the safe rescue of the seven citizens.

“The Governor conveyed his warm regards and best wishes to the rescued persons.

“Security forces have sustained patrols in the general area.”