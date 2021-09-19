From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Bandits have freed additional 10 students of Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna on Saturday evening, while still holding on to 21 others.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State, Rev Joseph Hayab, made the disclosure in Kaduna Saturday night.

A‌ccording to him, the released students were reunited with their families immediately after they were handed over to the school management.

‘The bandits have released 10 more of our students to us Saturday’s evening. 21 students are remaining in their camp.

‘They were released Saturday’s evening and the parents have taken their children home. What the bandits are doing is to torture us.

‘We are celebrating the return of 10 students, but we are having the challenge of those parents who have kept waiting every time their children are not among those released.

‘It is very painful, but we thank God that 10 students are back,’ Rev Hayab said.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.