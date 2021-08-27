From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Bandits on Friday’s evening freed additional 32 students of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna, Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Kasuna State Chapter, Rev Josephh Hayab confirmed.

Bandits had on July 5, broke into the school located at Damishi along the Kaduna – Kachia highway, Chikun Local Government Area of the state and whisked away 121 students (males and females).

With this batch, 90 of them have so far regained their freedom while 31 others are still at the mercy of their abductors.

“Yes, 32 of them were freed this evening. They still hold back 31. So, we are trusting God as He has been doing to help us with the remaining 31 if them still on the captivity”, he prayed.