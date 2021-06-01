Security agencies have reported a deadly attack on Goska community in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State, killing four persons and injured one in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the reports, the armed bandits invaded the community and killed four residents, including two persons that were killed on the farm.

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, the two farmers, “Wakili Kon and Yusuf Joshua were attacked and killed on their farms by the assailants.

“One woman, Laraba Silas, sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to hospital.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the reports, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the residents who were brutally killed by the bandits. The Governor sent his condolences to their families, and wished the injured citizen a quick recovery.

“Security patrols are ongoing in the general area, alongside investigations into the attack”.