Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Information reaching Daily Sun has it that scores of bandits who rode on more than 20 motorcycles stormed a village called Damba Kasaya in Buruku axis of Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State at about 8 am Monday morning killing a 29-year-old Benjamin Auta and kidnapped several others including some students who were writing their JSS 3 examination.

The bandits were also said to have kidnapped some teachers along with the students at a school called Prince Academy.

A resident of the community, Shehu Sarki, who spoke to Daily Sun, confirmed that a church, First Baptist Church, popularly called Amincci Baptist Church, was also set on fire, though its roof was not affected.

According to him, ‘Bandits attacked our village called Damba Kasaya around 8 am today. They came on more than 20 motorbikes each carrying at least three persons.

‘When they came, soldiers were alerted and they responded on time. They came in when the bandits were still operating which gave some of the residents some hope. Upon arrival, having been shooting as they approach the village, the soldiers were been led about by the villagers who came out from their hidings, pointing at the bandits. But, the soldiers refused to shoot at the bandits.

‘One guy called Benjamin Auta was killed by the bandits even when they knew soldiers were on the ground. He has been buried already.

‘They also attacked a school, Prince Academy, where they kidnapped some students who were writing their JSS 3 exam and their teachers. They also kidnapped some farmers who were on the farm when the bandits came. As we speak, we have not been able to ascertain how many of our people were kidnapped.

‘They also loot homes and carted away valuables including motorcycles, phones and money before they burnt a church popularly called Amincci Baptist church. They did not burn the roof of the church but every other thing inside was burnt,’ he narrated.

The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, did not respond to repeated calls to confirm the incident as of the time of filing this report.

Chikun Local Government Area, part of which is in the State capital, Kaduna, has lost count of kidnapping cases since the menace started a few years back.