From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than 10 persons have been reported killed by bandits yesterday in Warkan village of Zangon Kataf LGA, as well as Kakkau area of Chikun LGA of Kaduna State.

The State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai condemns killings in Zangon Kataf, Chikun, Igabi LGAs, as well as disappearance of five persons in Jema’a LGA of the State.

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, “The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has condemned killings and disappearances of citizens in Zangon Kataf, Igabi, Chikun and Jema’a local government areas of the state.

“Security Agencies had previously reported killings of citizens in Kibori, Katsit and Afana in Zangon Kataf local government area, and Amana Kasuwa of Igabi LGA before reporting the killing of nine persons today Friday 9th July 2021 at Warkan village of Zangon Kataf LGA, and one person at Kakkau area of Chikun LGA.

“The Governor condoled the families that lost their loved ones and wished the citizens who sustained injuries speedy recovery. He also directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to urgently assess damages at Warkan village and provide relief materials to the affected citizens.

“The disappearance of five youths from Kafanchan town of Jema’a LGA was also reported today by the security agencies.

“The Governor appealed to the affected families to remain calm as security agencies are investigating the incidences.

“The Governor has been receiving hourly briefings from action agencies on the attack at Warkan village in Zangon Kataf LGA, as well as the general security situation in the State.

“The Governor had on Thursday and Friday interfaced with the Chief of Defence Staff, General LEO Irabor and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali”.

However, Saturday Sun gathered that bandits had in the early hours of Friday invaded Warkan village in Zangon Kataf local government area killing nine persons and injuring others.

The bandits according to eyewitness account came in large numbers and stormed the village around 2:00am while the villagers were deep in their sleep.

The source also said that, many houses razed and other property destroyed by the attackers as they invaded the village.

“The entire village is in confusion and the destruction by the armed men is unbelievable what they did and many are left homeless and do not know what to do as we left to carry our cross.

“As l am talking to you, security personnel have taken over the village trying to ensure confidence in the hearts of the people and to avert any further attack by the bandits.”

