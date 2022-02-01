From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

1,192 people were killed and 3,348 kidnapped by bandits in Kaduna State in 2021, according to a security review by the Kaduna State Government.

The report also indicated that bandits rustled 13,623 animals and injured 891 people during the period under review.

Speaking on Tuesday while presenting the security report for the fourth quarter and overall security review of 2021, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said 304 persons were killed and 795 persons were kidnapped in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Aruwan said the attacks were more of ethnic clashes resulting in reprisal attacks other than banditry attacks and killings.

He said that 309 bandits were killed by security operatives during the period under review.

“Evil is evil because by the time we begin to give crimes ethnic and religious colouration, the bandits will have their ways.

“We are of the view that our security operatives deserve commendation because they are making sacrifices to ensure peace and order while we enjoy ourselves in our various houses. The security operatives cross land mines to get to bandits hideouts,” Aruwan said.