From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than 323 persons were killed and 949 kidnapped by bandits in the last three months across Kaduna State.

This was even as the military troops neutralised 64 bandits and arrested several gunrunners during the period under review.

This was disclosed on Friday by the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan while giving security situation in the State for the first quarter of 2021.

According to Aruwan, “The report covers banditry, kidnapping, cattle-rustling, attacks, and reprisal attacks.

“The report also includes the aerial missions conducted over identified bandit hideouts and locations across the State, during which multiple scores of bandits were engaged and neutralised, with their camps destroyed.

“Deaths linked to banditry, violent attacks, communal clashes and reprisals in the first quarter total 323 across the State. Of this, 20 were women and 11 were minors.

“Out of the 323 citizens killed, 292 were males. All the 236 of the deaths occurred in Birnin Gwari, Chikun, Igabi, Giwa and Kajuru LGAs.