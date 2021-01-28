From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

In a fresh attacks on Wednesday, bandits have killed four persons in Igabi and Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna State, respectively.

This came few hours after military fighter jet killed several bandits across identified locations spanning Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi and Chikun local government areas of the State.

According to the Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, “Security agencies have reported that armed bandits attacked Nasarawa Kalgo community on the outskirts of Jaji, Rigachikun district in Igabi local government area.

“According to the report, the bandits stormed the village in dozens, and killed one resident, Harrisu Ibrahim.

“Similarly, armed bandits attacked the Kujama area of Chikun local government area, and were repelled by local vigilantes.

“However, as they retreated to their hideouts, the bandits attacked Janwuriya village in Kajuru local government area, and killed two brothers, Nuhu Ishaya and Yakubu Ishaya.

“In a separate incident, bandits invaded Maraban Kajuru, also in Kajuru local government area and killed one resident, Samiru Na Ya’u.

“Patrols are set to be sustained in these locations.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed his distress at these reports, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain, while sending his condolences to their families. He also tasked security agencies to conduct diligent investigations into the incidents”.