From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than four persons have been killed Igabi and Jema’a local government areas of Kaduna State.

The incident, according to the State Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs,Samuel Aruwan, occurred in the early hours of Monday.

Aruwan explained, “Three citizens were killed by armed bandits in Ungwan Lalle village, Igabi local government area. This was made known in a report to the Kaduna State Government by security agencies.

“According to the reports, the bandits initially attempted to barricade the Kwanar Tsintsiya road, along the Kaduna-Zaria highway, but were repelled by troops and vigilante patrols.

“As the bandits retreated to their camp, they attacked the village and killed three locals.

“In another incident, troops of Operation Safe Haven reported that gunmen attacked Niima Clinic in Golgofa village, Jema’a local government area, late Monday night. One person on the staff of the clinic was killed, and three others sustained gunshot injuries.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed, while sending condolences to their families. He also wished the injured a speedy recovery”.