From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than four persons have been reported killed and one injured in two villages in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, “Security agencies reported an attack on Baka 1 and 2, neighbouring villages in Igabi local government area.

“According to the report, armed bandits invaded the villages and killed four citizens. One person was injured in the attack.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the report with sadness, and condoled the families of the deceased, while praying for the repose of their souls. He also wished the injured citizen a quick recovery”.