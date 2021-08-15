From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Bandits at the weekend went on rampage, killing no fewer than five persons, burning houses and vehicles in Madamai village, Kagoro Chiefdom in Kaura local government area of Kaduna State.

Security report said the community was attacked by unidentified assailants.

The Acting Governor of the State, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe has condemned the attacks and appealed for calm, adding that the attacks was shocking and inhuman.

According to a statement by the State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, “This came after troops of Operation Safe Haven reported to the Kaduna State Government that Madamai village in Kagoro Chiefdom, Kaura LGA, was attacked by unidentified assailants. Five people were killed, and nine houses as well as three vehicles were burnt, while one vehicle was vandalized.

“The Acting Governor received the report with sadness, and condemned the resurgence of gruesome violence in the area. She prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls and sent heartfelt condolences to their families.

“The Acting Governor also appealed to residents to remain calm, and directed security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the incident. Security personnel are conducting patrols and investigations in the area”