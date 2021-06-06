From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than five persons were killed yesterday by bandits who invaded some communities in Chikun and Igabi local government areas of Kaduna State.

Security report said two persons were killed in Kabai area of Chikun local government, while three others were killed in Lambar Zangon area of Igabi local government.

Several persons, including wives of pastors were reported injured in the bloody attacks. The bandits, according to a statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, also succeeded in burning down a church and a house in the areas.

He said: “Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condoled with families of the five citizens and prayed God grants them eternal rest. The governor further prayed for the speedy recovery of those receiving medical attention.

“The governor has directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to carry out immediate assessment at the church and the other affected building in Kabai village,” the statement added.