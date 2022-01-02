From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than five persons have been reported killed by bandits kill in Igabi and Zangon Kataf LGA of Kaduna State.

A statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan said, “Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that four people were killed, and one injured, during an attack by bandits in Kerawa, Igabi LGA.

“According to the report, bandits attacked the village, shooting sporadically, and killed four residents.

“One Mallam Mamuda was left injured, as the bandits carted away some motorcycles and supplies from the community.

“In another incident, armed bandits attacked commuters along the Ungwan Rimi-Afana road in Zangon Kataf LGA. One Joshua Kawu sustained gunshot wounds to the chest, and was rushed to hospital, where he was unfortunately confirmed dead.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the reports with deep sadness, and conveyed his sincere condolences to the families of the citizens who were killed in the attacks across the two local government areas. He wished the injured person a speedy recovery as he commiserated with the attacked communities.

“Security agencies have sustained and intensified patrols in both general areas”.