From Noah Ebije, Kaduna and Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Bandits, yesterday, killed seven persons in Igabi and Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna State.

Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan confirmed it in a statement.

“On a sad note, security agencies have reported that bandits attacked Kajinjiri village, Igabi local government area and killed two residents.

“One person, Kamal Murtala, sustained gunshot injuries, and is receiving treatment at a nearby facility.

“Similarly, in Rago village also of Igabi local government area, bandits killed two locals.

“In a separate incident, gunmen invaded Kutura station, Kajuru local government area and killed three residents.”

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and condoled the families of those killed in both attacks, while offering prayers for the repose of their souls. He also wished the injured victim from Kajinjiri village a quick recovery,” Aruwan said.

Meanwhile, three persons reportedly lost their lives in a ghastly road accident that occurred along Iworoko road in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, yesterday.

The autocrash involved a commercial bus and a Toyota car.

Witnesses explained that passengers who were seriously injured were taken to the Emergency unit of Ekiti State Teaching Hospital( EKSUTH).

The accident, according to the witnesses, occurred as a result of overspeeding and wrongful overtaking.

Men of the Federal Road Safety Corps, police and other sympathisers were said to have made extra efforts for about two hours before they were able to remove one of the victims stuck in the vehicle.

Symphatizers who spoke with newsmen at the scene charged drivers plying the road on patience while calling on the Ekiti State Government “to construct second wing of the road to curtail constant accident in the area.”

They also stressed the need for the presence of road safety officials on the route for proper monitoring in order to check incessant accidents.