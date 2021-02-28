From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Bandits on Sunday killed seven persons in Igabi and Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna State.

The Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan in a statement said, “On a sad note, security agencies have reported that armed bandits attacked Kajinjiri village, Igabi local government area and killed two residents.

“One person, Kamal Murtala, sustained gunshot injuries, and is receiving treatment at a nearby facility.

“Similarly, in Rago village also of Igabi local government area, bandits killed two locals.

“In a separate incident, gunmen invaded Kutura station, Kajuru local government area and killed three residents”.

Aruwan informed that, “Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and condoled the families of those killed in both attacks, while offering prayers for the repose of their souls. He also wished the injured victim from Kajinjiri village a quick recovery”.